Jan. 12
USASA Slopestyle No. 1 and 2, 10:15 a.m., Bear Mountain, 43101 Goldmine Drive, Big Bear Lake. www.bigbearmountainresort.com.
Jan. 19
Goldsmith Ski Race Series No. 1 and 2,
7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Snow Summit,
880 Summit Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
www.bigbearmountainresort.com.
Jan. 24-27
Women’s Ski & Snowboard Retreat, Snow Summit, 880 Summit Blvd., Big Bear Lake. To regsiter, call 858-254-2843 or email
thegreatvibetriberetretreast@gmail.com.
Jan. 25-26
South Series Slalom U10-14, 8 a.m., Snow Summit, 880 Summit Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
www.bigbearmountainresort.com.
Jan. 25
Ski California Safety Day, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Snow Summit, 880 Summit Blvd., Big Bear Lake. www.bigbearmountainresort.com.
Jan. 26
USASA Rail Jam No. 2, 4 p.m., Bear Mountain, 43101 Goldmine Drive, Big Bear Lake. www.bigbearmountainresort.com,
Jan. 29
SKOLF, 4 p.m., Bear Mountain,
43101 Goldmine Drive, Big Bear Lake.
www.bigbearmountainresort.com.
Feb. 1
Bear Bowl V, 8 a.m. to noon, Bear Mountain, 43101 Goldmine Drive, Big Bear Lake.
www.bigbearmountainresort.com.
Feb. 9
USASA Halfpipe, 10:15 a.m., Bear Mountain, 43101 Goldmine Drive, Big Bear Lake.
www.bigbearmountainresort.com.
Feb. 16
Goldsmith Ski Race Series No. 3 and 4,
7:30 a.m., Snow Summit, 880 Summit Blvd., Big Bear Lake. www.snowsummitraceteam.org, www.bigbearmountainresort.com.
Feb. 22-23
Supergirl Snow Pro 2020, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bear Mountain, 43101 Goldmine Drive, Big Bear Lake. supergirlsnowpro.com,
www.bigbearmountainresort.com.
March 1
USASA Boardercross, 10:15 a.m., Bear Mountain, 43101 Goldmine Drive, Big Bear Lake.
www.bigbearmountainresort.com,
March 7-8
Open slalom and giant slalom U16-plus,
8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Snow Summit,
880 Summit Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
www.bigbearmountainresort.com.
March 14
Victor Alvarez Memorial Race, 8 a.m. to
4 p.m., Snow Summit, 880 Summit Blvd., Big Bear Lake. www.snowsummitraceteam.org, www.bigbearmountainresort.com.
Ski-A-Thon 2020 USARC fundraiser, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bear Mountain, 43101 Goldmine Drive, Big Bear Lake.
www.bigbearmountainresort.com,
March 15
Goldsmith Ski Race Series No. 5, 7:30 a.m., Snow Summit, 880 Summit Blvd., Big Bear Lake. www.snowsummitraceteam.org,
www.bigbearmountainresort.com.
April 4
Bear Break, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bear Mountain, 43101 Goldmine Drive, Big Bear Lake. www.bigbearmountainresort.com.
Dates and times are subject to change. Check the individual event websites for the latest information before making plans to attend or participate.
