The following schedule includes contests in August and September for Big Bear High School fall athletic teams. See the October-November schedule in the July 31 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
Aug. 17
Football, St. Anthony’s (scrimmage) at Big Bear, varsity 10 a.m., FS noon.
Volleyball, varsity at Citrus Valley Tourney.
Aug. 20
Volleyball, Lucerne Valley at Big Bear,
JV 4 p.m., varsity 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 22
Volleyball, at Granite Hills, JV 4 p.m., varsity 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 23
Volleyball, Adelanto at Big Bear, JV 4 p.m., varsity 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 24
Football, Victor Valley at Big Bear,
FS 10:45 a.m., varsity 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 26
Girls golf, Beaumont at Big Bear, 3 p.m.
Aug. 27
Volleyball, at Twentynine Palms,
JV 3:30 p.m., varsity 5 p.m.
Girls tennis, at Twentynine Palms,
3:15 p.m.
Aug. 28
Girls golf, Rancho Mirage at Big Bear,
3 p.m.
Aug. 29
Volleyball, Rialto at Big Bear, JV 4 p.m.,
varsity 5:30 p.m.
Girls tennis, Woodcrest Christian at Big Bear, 3:15 p.m.
Girls golf, at Beaumont, 3 p.m.
Aug. 30
Volleyball, Yucca Valley at Big Bear,
JV 3:30 p.m., varsity 5 p.m.
Girls tennis, Desert Hot Springs at Big Bear, 3:15 p.m.
Football, at Twentynine Palms, FS 4 p.m., varsity 7 p.m.
Aug. 31
Cross-country, at Fastback Shootout, Arcadia.
Sept. 3
Volleyball, Desert Hot Springs at Big Bear, JV 4 p.m., varsity 5:30 p.m.
Girls tennis, Barstow at Big Bear,
3:15 p.m.#
Girls golf, Citrus Valley at Big Bear, 3 p.m.
Sept. 5
JV volleyball, Aquinas at Big Bear, 4 p.m.
Varsity volleyball, AAE at Big Bear,
5:30 p.m.*
Girls tennis, Granite Hills at Big Bear,
3:15 p.m.#
Girls golf, Big Bear at Banning, 3 p.m.+
Sept. 6
Football, Big Bear at Laguna Beach,
FS 4 p.m., varsity 7 p.m.
Girls tennis, at AAE, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 7
Volleyball, JV at Citrus Valley Tourney, varsity at Bessette-Black Tourney.
Sept. 9
Girls golf, San Jacinto at Big Bear, 3 p.m.
Sept. 10
Cross-country, CVL Meet No. 1 at Big Bear, 3 p.m.*
Volleyball, Silver Valley at Big Bear,
JV 4 p.m., varsity 5:30 p.m.*
Girls tennis, at Adelanto, 3:15 p.m.#
Sept. 11
Volleyball, JV at Aquinas, 4 p.m.
Girls golf, Indio at Big Bear, 3 p.m.+
Sept. 12
Volleyball, varsity at University Prep,
5:30 p.m.*
Girls tennis, Victor Valley at Big Bear,
3:15 p.m.#
Girls golf, at Desert Hot Springs, 3 p.m.+
Sept. 13
Volleyball, Twentynine Palms at Big Bear,
JV 3:30 p.m., varsity 5 p.m.
Girls tennis, Twentynine Palms at Big Bear, 3:15 p.m.
Sept. 14
Football, San Bernardino at Big Bear, homecoming game, FS 10:45 a.m., varsity 1:30 p.m.
Sept. 16
Girls golf, at Rancho Mirage, 3 p.m.
Sept. 17
Volleyball, at Excelsior, JV 4 p.m.,
varsity 5:30 p.m.*
Girls tennis, at Silverado, 3:15 p.m.#
Girls golf, at Cathedral City, 3 p.m.+
Cross-country, at CVL Meet No. 2, 3 p.m.*
Sept. 19
Volleyball, Riverside Prep at Big Bear,
varsity 5:30 p.m.*
Girls tennis, at Barstow, 3:15 p.m.#
Girls golf, Desert Mirage at Big Bear,
3 p.m.+
Sept. 20
Volleyball, University Prep at Big Bear,
varsity 5:30 p.m.*
Girls tennis, AAE at Big Bear, 3:15 p.m.
Cross-country, at Woodbridge Classic, Eastvale.
Sept. 21
Football, Rialto at Big Bear, FS 10:45 a.m., varsity 1:30 p.m.
Sept. 24
Volleyball, at CIM, JV 4 p.m.,
varsity 5:30 p.m.*
Girls tennis, at Granite Hills, 3:15 p.m.#
Sept. 25
Girls golf, at San Jacinto, 3 p.m.
Sept. 26
Girls tennis, at Adelanto, 3:15 p.m.#
Girls golf, at Coachella Valley, 3 p.m.+
Sept. 27
Football, at Boron, FS 4 p.m.,
varsity 7 p.m.
Volleyball, Excelsior at Big Bear, JV 4 p.m., varsity 5:30 p.m.*
* — Cross Valley League contest
# — Desert Sky League match
+ — Desert Valley League match
Dates, times and locations are subject to change. Visit www.bigbeargrizzly.net for the latest updates. Like us on Facebook at
www.facebook.com/BigBearGrizzlySports.
