Sept. 19
Volleyball, Riverside Prep at Big Bear,
JV 4 p.m., varsity 5:30 p.m.*
Girls tennis, at Barstow, 3:15 p.m.+
Girls golf, Desert Mirage at Big Bear, 3 p.m.#
Sept. 20
Volleyball, University Prep at Big Bear,
5:30 p.m.*
Cross-country, at Woodbridge Classic, Eastvale.
Sept. 21
Football, Rialto at Big Bear, FS 10:45 a.m.; varsity 1:30 p.m.
Volleyball, JV at Apple Valley Tournament.
Sept. 24
Volleyball, at CIMS, JV 4 p.m.;
varsity 5:30 p.m.*
Girls tennis, at Granite Hills, 3:15 p.m.+
Sept. 25
Girls golf, at San Jacinto, 3 p.m.
Sept. 26
Girls tennis, Adelanto at Big Bear, 3:15 p.m.+
Girls golf, at Coachella Valley, 3 p.m.#
* — Cross Valley League contest
+ — Desert Sky League contest
# — Desert Valley League contest
Dates, times and locations are subject to change. Check www.bigbeargrizzly.net for the latest game information.
