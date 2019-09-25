Sept. 25
Girls golf, at San Jacinto, 3 p.m.
Sept. 26
Girls tennis, Adelanto at Big Bear, 3:15 p.m.+
Girls golf, at Coachella Valley, 3 p.m.#
Sept. 27
Football, varsity at Boron, 7 p.m.
Football, frosh-soph at Highland, 3 p.m.
Volleyball, Excelsior at Big Bear, JV 4 p.m., varsity 5:30 p.m.*
Sept. 30
Volleyball, JV at Lakeview Academy,
4:30 p.m.
Girls golf, Desert Hot Springs at Big Bear,
3 p.m.#
Oct. 1
Volleyball, varsity at AAE, 5:30 p.m.*
Girls tennis, at Victor Valley, 3:15 p.m.+
Girls golf, Banning at Big Bear, 3 p.m.#
Cross-country, boys and girls varsity at CVL No. 3, at Summit Leadership, 3 p.m.*
Oct. 2
Girls golf, Coachella Valley at Big Bear,
3 p.m.#
* — Cross Valley League contest
+ — Desert Sky League contest
# — Desert Valley League contest
Dates, times and locations are subject to change. Check www.bigbeargrizzly.net for updates.
