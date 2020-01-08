Jan. 8
Boys soccer, AAE at Big Bear, 3 p.m.*
Girls soccer, Big Bear at AAE, 3 p.m.*
Wrestling, at CVL tri-dual meet, 4 p.m.*
Jan. 9
Boys basketball, Silver Valley at Big Bear,
varsity 5:30 p.m.
Girls basketball, Silver Valley at Big Bear,
varsity 4 p.m.
Girls soccer, Ontario Christian at Big Bear,
JV 3 p.m.
Jan. 10
Boys basketball, at Indian Springs, JV 4 p.m., varsity 5:30 p.m.
Boys soccer, at University Prep,
varsity 3 p.m.*
Girls soccer, University Prep at Big Bear,
varsity 3 p.m.*
Jan. 11
Girls basketball, Garey at Big Bear, 1:30 p.m.
Wrestling, at Yucca Valley, 8 a.m.
Jan. 13
Girls basketball, JV at Rubidoux, 3:15 p.m.
Girls soccer, JV at Rubidoux, 3:15 p.m.
Jan. 14
Boys basketball, AAE at Big Bear,
varsity 7 p.m.*
Girls basketball, AAE at Big Bear,
varsity 5:30 p.m.*
Jan. 15
Boys soccer, varsity at Riverside Prep,
3 p.m.*
Girls soccer, Riverside Prep at Big Bear,
varsity 3 p.m.*
Wrestling, CVL Dual No. 2 at Big Bear,
4 p.m.*
Jan. 16
Boys basketball, JV at Western Christian,
3 p.m.
Girls basketball, Aquinas at Big Bear,
JV 4 p.m.
Girls soccer, Barstow at Big Bear, JV 3 p.m.
Jan. 17
Boys basketball, Excelsior at Big Bear,
JV 4 p.m., varsity 7 p.m.*
Girls basketball, Excelsior at Big Bear, varsity 5:30 p.m.*
Boys soccer, CIMS at Big Bear, 3 p.m.*
Girls soccer, varsity at CIMS, 3 p.m.*
Jan. 21
Boys basketball, University Prep at Big Bear, 7 p.m.*
Girls basketball, University Prep at Big Bear, 5:30 p.m.*
Girls soccer, varsity at Lucerne Valley, 3 p.m.
Girls soccer, Rialto at Big Bear, JV 3 p.m.
Jan. 22
Girls soccer, JV at Western Christian, 4 p.m.
Jan. 23
Boys basketball, Lakeview Academy at Big Bear, JV 6 p.m.
Girls basketball, Lakeview Academy at Big Bear, JV 4:30 p.m.
Jan. 24
Boys basketball, varsity at Hesperia Christian, 7 p.m.*
Girls basketball, varsity at Hesperia Christian, 5:30 p.m.*
Boys soccer, at AAE, 3 p.m.*
Girls soccer, AAE at Big Bear, 3 p.m.*
Wrestling, Great Oaks at Big Bear, 5 p.m.
* — Cross Valley League contest
Dates, times and locations are subject to change. Home field for boys and girls soccer games is at Lucerne Valley High School football filed. Visit www.bigbeargrizzly.net for the latest information.
