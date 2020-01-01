Jan. 2
Boys basketball, at Ayala, JV 3:30 p.m.,
varsity 5 p.m.
Girls soccer, at La Sierra, JV, varsity 11 a.m.
Jan. 3
Girls soccer, Rialto vs. Big Bear at Lucerne Valley, JV noon, varsity 1:30 p.m.
Jan. 4
Wrestling, at Ontario Tournament, tba
Jan. 6
Girls basketball, at Aquinas, JV 4 p.m.
Jan. 7
Boys basketball, at Riverside Prep,
JV 4:30 p.m., varsity 7:30 p.m.*
Girls basketball, JV at Rialto, 3:15 p.m.,
varsity at Riverside Prep, 6 p.m.*
Girls soccer, JV at Rialto, 3:15 p.m.
Jan. 8
Boys soccer, AAE at Big Bear, 3 p.m.*
Girls soccer, Big Bear at AAE, 3 p.m.*
Wrestling, at CVL tri-dual meet,
weigh-in 3 p.m.*
Jan. 9
Boys basketball, Silver Valley at Big Bear,
varsity 5:30 p.m.
Girls basketball, Silver Valley at Big Bear,
varsity 4 p.m.
Girls soccer, Ontario Christian at Big Bear,
JV 3 p.m.
Jan. 10
Boys basketball, at Indian Springs, JV 4 p.m., varsity 5:30 p.m.
Boys soccer, at University Prep,
varsity 3 p.m.*
Girls soccer, University Prep at Big Bear,
varsity 3 p.m.*
* — Cross Valley League contest
Dates, times and locations are subject to change. Visit www.bigbeargrizzly.net for the latest information.
Follow us on Facebook for scores and updates at www.facebook.com/BigBearGrizzlySports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.