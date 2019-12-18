Dec. 19
Boys basketball, Hesperia Christian at Big Bear, varsity 7 p.m.*
Girls basketball, Hesperia Christian at Big Bear, varsity 5:30 p.m.*
Dec. 20
Boys basketball, Sierra Vista at Big Bear,
JV 3 p.m., varsity 4:30 p.m.
Girls basketball, at La Sierra, JV 2 p.m.,
varsity 3:30 p.m.
Girls soccer, at Moreno Valley, JV 3:30 p.m., varsity 5 p.m.
Dec. 21
Wrestling, at Bishop Amat Tournament,
8 a.m.
Dec. 23
Girls basketball, Citrus Valley at Big Bear,
JV 1:30 p.m., varsity 3 p.m.
Dec. 28
Wrestling, at Upland Girls Tournament,
8 a.m.
Jan. 2
Boys basketball, at Ayala, JV 3:30 p.m., varsity 5 p.m.
Girls soccer, at La Sierra, JV and varsity
11 a.m.
Jan. 3
Girls soccer, Rialto at Big Bear, JV and varsity noon
Jan. 3-4
Wrestling, at Ontario Tournament, tba
Jan. 6
Girls basketball, at Aquinas, JV 4 p.m.
* — Cross Valley League contest
Dates, times and locations are subject to change. Visit www.bigbeargrizzly.net for the latest information.
