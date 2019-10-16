Big Bear head volleyball coach JoAnne Matlock knew her 2019 varsity team had a lot of potential. Even she didn’t dream it would be this good.
Big Bear entered the final week of the regular season with a lock on at least a share of the Cross Valley League title. At 24-5 overall and 10-0 in the CVL, the Lady Bears have yet to lose a set in league play. Big Bear was scheduled to play at Riverside Prep on Oct. 15 before wrapping the regular season Thursday,
Oct. 17, at home against CIMS.
In the first meeting with Riverside Prep, Big Bear was victorious by a score of 25-11, 25-19, 25-20. The Lady Bears beat CIMS 25-4, 25-15, 25-6 in the first meeting.
