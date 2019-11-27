With 1 to 3 feet of snow predicted for Big Bear Valley during the holiday weekend, Big Bear Turkey Trot organizers made the difficult decision.
The 2019 Big Bear Turkey Trot has been canceled.
After consulting with the city of Big Bear Lake, race organizers decided the weather was too severe.
“We are disappointed to miss out on bringing you our fun, festive event to kick off Thanksgiving,” organizers posted on the Big Bear Turkey Trot Facebook page late Nov. 26. “There are many factors that were considered in this decision. Safety is our top priority.”
Participants are encouraged to check their email box for important information regarding the cancellation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.