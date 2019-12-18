Evan Williams grew up on the slopes of Snow Summit. Now he is the man behind the resurgence of the Snow Summit Race Team.
Williams enters his second full year as the program’s head coach in eager anticipation. Part of the reason is the coaching team he has assembled. Many of the coaches are former Snow Summit Race Team members like himself including Elle Williams, Sean Murphy, Trevor Wright, Sara Schaht, Ryan Burton and Alec Burton. Also on the coaching staff are veterans Ian Odom and David Couch.
“Isn’t that kind of crazy?” Evan asked as he listed the names of the staff. “We all grew up together at Snow Summit.”
The season began with 125 members in the program including ski race and development team. Of those, 48 have qualified for race team status. Another five or six skiers may jump to the race team after their D test, Evan said.
