The CIF didn't picture this for Southern California when deciding that soccer was a winter sport.
Soccer matches scheduled for the first week of December for the Big Bear High School boys and girls soccer teams have been postponed because of field conditions. The home fields in Big Bear are the alternate home fields at Lucerne Valley High School are unavailable.
The girls home match against Desert Hot Springs on Monday, Dec.2, has been canceled. The boys home match against Lucerne Valley Tuesday, Dec. 3, will be rescheduled. Athletic director Dave Griffiths will announce the status of the rest of the week's schedule for the two teams when more information becomes available.
