There have been seasons when the Big Bear High School girls soccer teams were unable to play home matches on the field because of snow. The November storm of 2019 will go down as the earliest the soccer schedule has been affected by the snow.
“I didn’t even go out to look at (the field),” Big Bear head coach Lisa Griffiths said. “There’s a little white out there.”
The goal each year — for boys and girls soccer at Big Bear High School — is to schedule as many home matches as possible in November and early December. “After that we’re pretty confident that we’re not going to get a home game at home,” Griffiths said. “In recent memory I’d have to say this is the earliest we’ve had to move to the alternate home field.”
The alternate home field is the Lucerne Valley High School football field. Snow wasn’t the reason this week’s matches couldn’t be moved to Lucerne Valley. The Cross Valley League All Stars versus Agape League All Stars football game is Saturday, Dec. 7, at the stadium. The field is still lined for football and won’t be available for soccer until after the all-star game.
