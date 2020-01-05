How do you know when the ski race season has arrived? You watch in awe as little kids speed down the black diamond run Ego Trip at Snow Summit on a Sunday morning.
The Snow Summit Race Team wrapped its first home ski race of the season Jan. 5 after two days of ski racing in the Kyle Warren Memorial giant slalom South Series race. Skiers from Snow Summit and Team Mountain High competed in U10, U12 and U14 levels.
