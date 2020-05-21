Mountain biking, hiking and scenic view rides are the latest outdoor activities to join the list of things to do during the Memorial Day holiday weekend in the San Bernardino Mountains. Snow Valley Resort and Rim Nordic Bike Park plan to open for the weekend.
Snow Valley opens Saturday, May 23, with mountain biking, scenic view chairlift rides and hiking available. Tickets start at $15 and children age 5 and younger can ride free. Tickets are only available online at snow-valley.com/buy-online. An electronic waiver also must be signed in advance online at ezwaiver.com/snowvalley.
Capacity on the mountain will be limited to 200 people. Restrooms will be open with sanitizing ongoing throughout the weekend. No retail, food, beverage or bike rentals will be available.
Snow Valley lift and ticket lines will be managed with cones and markings to designate 6-foot physical distance spacing. Guests may ride the chairlift with others they came with, ride single or double on opposite sides of the chair. Guests are expected to comply with COVID-19 prevention protocols, be respectful of others and practice good judgment. Wear a face covering when unable to maintain physical distancing inside or outside. Any person who does not adhere to the guidelines may have their ticket revoked.
For more information, visit snow-valley.com. Snow Valley is located 35100 State Route 18, five miles east of Running Springs.
According to Bev Brown at Rim Nordic, the bike park will be open Saturday through Monday, May 23-25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bike rentals will be available at Rim Nordic, Brown said. The bike park will be open on weekends following the holiday weekend period.
“We appreciate our customers following the recommended guidelines that we need to abide by per San Bernardino County and the US Forest Service,” Brown said.
Those guidelines include 6-feet physical distancing in the base area, masks recommended in the base area but not needed on the trails. More information will be posted in the base area.
Rim Nordic, which also hosts mountain bike races, has scheduled its first race of the season tentatively for June 27. Check www.rimnordic.com for more information. Rim Nordic is located on State Route 18, five miles east of Running Springs and directly across the highway from Snow Valley.
