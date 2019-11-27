Max Sannes started his sophomore season on the Big Bear cross-country injured list. Now he’s going to his first CIF State Championship meet.
Sannes finished fourth in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 Finals Nov. 23 in Riverside.
“Max went out way fast,” Big Bear head coach Jonathan Stiles said. “He was under 5 minutes on the first mile. He was determined to stay with the leaders. It was a very competitive race. Max is tough.”
Sannes finished the 3-mile race with a time of 15 minutes, 12.5 seconds, outkicking Bryce Hill of Ridgecrest Burroughs. He was less than 10 seconds behind second-place finisher Mateo Bianchi of Laguna Beach.
Sannes earned all-CIF first-team honors for his accomplishment and heads to Fresno Saturday, Nov. 30, for the state meet.
