Female pro and amateur snowboarders took to the slopes at Bear Mountain Feb. 22 as snow began to fall. The pros competed in a Big Air competition Saturday morning then followed up with a pro-am team Big Air event.
The Super Girl Snow Pro continues until around 5 p.m. Saturday then begins for another round of competition Sunday, Feb. 23. Watch the action on the Super Girl Snow Pro live web stream at supergirlsnowpro.com and see the story in the Feb. 26 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
