Valentine’s Day may have been more than a week ago, but Bear Mountain was a virtual snowboard love fest one week later at the third annual Super Girl Snow Pro.
Forty amateur girls and women, some as young as 6 years old, participated in the event, which pairs women pro snowboarders with youngsters for a weekend of snowboard fun. It’s a mutual admiration get-together highlighted by pro, amateur and pro-am competition.
Hosted by four-time Olympian and 10-time X-Games gold medalist Lindsey Jacobellis, the event showcased US and international Olympians and live concerts. The pro-am format is designed to elevate the next generation of snowboarders.
On Feb. 22, as snow threatened to fall, the pros got down to business in the Big Air competition. Olympian Silvia Mittermuller of Germany finished first, followed by New Zealand’s Rebecca “Possum” Torr in second and American Serena Shaw in third. Other Big Air pros included Sarka Pancochova, Stefi Luxton, Melissa Evans, Courtney Cox and Celia Miller.
