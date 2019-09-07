Big Bear's varsity volleyball team made quick work of visiting AAE Sept. 5, winning the match 3-0.
This was the Cross Valley League opener for the two teams. Big Bear defeated Academy for Academic Excellence 25-11 and 25-9 in the first two games and 25-23 in game three.
Game three saw Big Bear's bench start. AAE rallied to take the lead, but Big Bear came back with a vengeance and moved ahead for the win.
