After 15 years at Bear Mountain, Big Bear’s annual rite of passage into winter moved to Snow Summit for celebration No. 16. Construction at Bear Mountain made the move necessary. Call it a success.
Crowds easily accepted the transition. It helped that the Punk in Drublic Festival came along for the ride. Guests enjoyed classic punk rock in live performances from NOFX, The Vandals and The Bronx.
But when it comes right down to it, this is all about snowboarding and the upcoming winter season at Big Bear Mountain Resort. The 2019 rail jam course featured 11 jibs and two job pads. Forty-seven male riders and eight female riders tackled the course with gusto, shredding the manmade snow that filled the course. Snow in Big Bear in September? Yes, that’s what Hot Dawgz and Hand Rails is all about.
When the ice melted away Jesse Paul came away with the top prize in the men’s competition, earning $7,000. Pat Fava was second with $3,000 and Miles Fallon earned the third-place check worth $2,000.
Alexis Roland won the women’s competition, earning $4,000. Nora Beck was second with $2,000 and Desiree Melancon finished third, earning $1,000.
