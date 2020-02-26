It’s common knowledge that Big Bear High School’s boys and girls track teams make do without a real track to call home. That makes this next stat even more significant than if the opposite were true.
CIF rankings are out and Big Bear’s varsity boys track team is ranked fourth out of 169 schools in the Southern Section’s Division 4. It is the highest ranking in the division for a public school, according to Big Bear head coach Ron Perkins.
“Our boys team is pretty solid, particularly because of Anthony (Forrest), Paul (Domingue), Max (Sannes) and Gianni (Roberts),” Perkins said. “A lot of it has to do with Anthony back for his senior year. He could potentially win two CIF titles. Paul could easily be in the top three in two to three events. Gianni is a returning all-CIF runner and Max had a great fall. If we have a couple of more guys step up, it could really be a special year.”
Perkins said Oaks Christian will be the Bears’ main foe within the division.
For the girls, there will need to be a lot of new athletes stepping up. With distance runner Sedina Logan the lone senior on the team, the Lady Bears are young. Still, Perkins is impressed with what he’s seen so far. “I like this young group, they have the ability to do some things,” Perkins said.
