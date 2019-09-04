Big Bear’s tennis team is young, but the youngsters are holding their own and making an impact.
The Lady Bears opened the season with three nonleague matches, winning one of the three. Coach Diane Kendall feels while her team needs more time on the court, if everyone stays healthy, this young team may stay competitive. With 14 players this season, only five of those are returnees. “The rest are all brand new with no tennis experience,” Kendall said.
Kendall and assistant coach Derek Hoak have to teach the nine new players everything, not just the basics of the game, but how to serve, how to return serves, how to hold a racket, Kendall said.
Senior Kaitlyn Barbour, and sophomores Raelynn Palmer and Cheyanna Parde are three of the returnees, and all will play singles for the Lady Bears this year.
