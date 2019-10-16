As Big Bear heads into the meat of the 2019 season in the Cross Valley League, the Bears are looking to make a statement. One player who will be counted on to lead the charge is senior slotback Paul Domingue.
Now, some of you may not know this, but Domingue’s name has been mangled by opponents’ announcers for years. But Big Bear fans know better. Big Bear’s playmaker’s name isn’t Dominguez. It’s not Domino. Domingue is pronounced like “domain.” Seems fitting this year especially. That’s because the end zone is his domain.
Before being sidelined with a concussion early in the second half against Boron on Sept. 27, Domingue was Big Bear’s designated playmaker. Through the first five games, Domingue rushed for 615 yards, caught two passes for 54 yards and had 139 yards on kick-off returns. He’s scored 10 of Big Bear’s 15 touchdowns this season.
“Paul just has that breakaway speed,” Big Bear head coach Dave Griffiths said. “At any moment he can break one. He’s definitely been our playmaker. The key for us is for him to be able to stay in games.”
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.