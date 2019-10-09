The annual bye week for the Big Bear football team can’t come soon enough. The Bears have taken it on the chin and the knees and the shoulders through their first seven games in what has been one of the most physical and challenging preleague schedules in recent history.
Time to rest up, recover and get ready for the Cross Valley League.
The Bears lost to Rio Hondo Prep 46-6 in Arcadia Oct. 4 to fall to 2-5 overall this season. “This was probably one of the better Rio Hondo Prep teams we have ever seen,” Big Bear head coach Dave Griffiths said. “It will be interesting to see how they do against Laguna Beach’s passing game. I expect it to be a high-scoring game on both sides.”
Griffiths said despite the loss there were some positive glimpses of Big Bear’s potential. “For the most part we played with their speed and physicality,” Griffiths said. “We were able to get some good defensive plays in the second half. I think we found another fullback in Dylan Goforth to help out with our depth problems there. And Sammy (Volpicelli) threw the ball pretty well.”
Fumbles proved costly early for the Bears. Turnovers and a successful onside kick helped the Kares storm out to a 25-0 lead in the first quarter. “Our fullbacks struggled,” Griffiths said. “We lost Willy (Cortez) on the first play of the game defensively, which put us down in linebackers. Atticus (Coots) was out of the game by halftime.”
