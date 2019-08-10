More than 200 runners gathered at Snow Summit Saturday, Aug. 10, to push themselves to the limit. Sweat, tears and victory were shared by athletes who made it to the top of the mountain during the third annual Ryan Hall’s Conquer the Wall 1-mile race.
Participants ran uphill, climbing more than 1,200 feet. They were greeted at the finish line with watermelon, energy drinks and cheers by family, friends, coaches and volunteers.
Gianni Roberts, 17, a member of the Big Bear High School boys varsity cross-country team, took first place with a time of 12 minutes, 54.068 seconds, improving on his third-place finish in 2018. Kaia Hoak, 18, a 2019 graduate of Big Bear High School and a former member of the varsity girls cross-country team, was the first female racer to finish in 16:46:091. It was her second straight Conquer the Wall win.
For complete results, visit www.conquerthewall.org.
