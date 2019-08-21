There’s more to the Big Bear High School varsity volleyball team than its won-loss record. The Lady Bears went 1-4 at the Blackhawk Tournament in Redlands Aug. 17.
Appearances can be deceiving. Big Bear head coach JoAnne Matlock said she was pleased with the team’s effort.
“This was a large school tournament, and we were the smallest school there,” Matlock said. “The next smallest school is four times bigger than Big Bear.”
What counts this early in the season is experience, Matlock said. She saw good things out on the court on Big Bear’s side of the net.
“We were in there with (our opponents) in every match,” Matlock said.
The Lady Bears lost their first four matches, falling to Bonita 24-26, 17-25; Rialto 20-25, 24-26 and Citrus Valley 18-25, 22-25 in pool play. Big Bear lost to Heritage in opening match of the Bronze Division bracket 24-25, 10-25.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.