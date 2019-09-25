It can’t get any more physical than this. The Big Bear High School varsity football team is battered and bruised, with another physical game on the horizon. The Bears travel to Boron Friday, Sept. 27, to face the Bobcats in a nonleague game. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
“They (Boron) return everyone from last year,” said Big Bear head coach Dave Griffiths. “They weren’t happy with the way things went in Big Bear. Now they are older and bigger.”
Big Bear beat Boron 41-8 in 2018. In that game Paul Domingue rushed for 114 yards and scored a touchdown.
For the full story, CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.