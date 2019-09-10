Week 2 is a wrap. Picks got a little harder once the NFL games were added to the mix.
In case you are wondering why there are only 19 games counted for Week 2, it’s because of the Detroit-Arizona game ending in a 27-27 tie. When there is a tie, no one wins or loses on that game. No points are awarded and the game isn’t counted, thus the 19 game round.
Congratulations to Michael Slweicki who won the first round with a perfect pick at 20-0, edging out Richard Holden with a better tie breaker score to earn three more points for the win.
It’s not too late to join the challenge. Every week, you have the chance to win prizes. And there will be an overall prize for the overall winner at the end. And you can win prizes even if you aren’t a winner every week. Visit pickem.bigbeargrizzly.net to play. It's free.
Merchants, get in on the action. There is still time to add your business as an advertising sponsor. For a minimal investment, you can also win weekly and and overall prizes. Call Kelsey or Judi at 909-866-3456 to ask how to participate.
