One of the US Adaptive Recreation Center’s main fundraisers is just around the corner. Ski-A-Thon 2020 is March 14.
Registering or donating to the Ski-A-Thon can be done easily, quickly and securely at www.firstgiving.com/usarc/skiathon2020. Those who register to participate are eligible to win a season pass to Big Bear Mountain Resort.
Skiers and snowboarders are welcome to participate in the USARC fundraiser. Participants receive a Saturday lift ticket to Bear Mountain with line cutting privileges, a T-shirt, goody bag, lunch, adaptive equipment demo tent, opportunity drawings, and entrance to an aprés-ski party with refreshments, snacks and entertainment. Incentive prizes await top fundraisers. Refer to the Ski-A-Thon flyer at www.usarc.org for more details.
For those who can’t attend the fundraiser, consider making a donation to the event to help ensure its success, and the success of the people the USARC serves.
The USARC is at Bear Mountain, 43101 Goldmine Drive, Big Bear Lake.
