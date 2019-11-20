Holiday time in the Big Bear Valley means many different things to people. Getting together, giving gifts and sharing the warmth with family and friends make this time of year special.
In keeping with the mood of giving and sharing, the United States Adaptive Recreation Center seeks volunteers to teach skiing and snowboarding to people with disabilities.
For more than 30 years, thousands of people with disabilities have passed through the USARC doors and onto the chairlifts and down the slopes of Bear Mountain.
USARC has provided lessons to athletes from communities throughout Southern California, across the USA, Europe, South America, Australia and Japan.
One of the reasons for USARC’s success is the tremendous support provided by dedicated and passionate volunteers every year. Thanks to these selfless and talented people, USARC is able to combine a one-to-one instructor: student ratio with specialized ski equipment or teaching approaches to maximize the student’s abilities and minimize any limitations imposed by the disability.
