Due to concerns over COVID-19, the Snow Summit Race Team has canceled the Victor Alvarez Memorial Ski Race scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at Snow Summit.
Bear Mountain and Snow Summit remain open to the public as of Saturday, March 14. On March 13, the resort issued a statement regarding the precautions that are being taken.
"We are closely monitoring the situation and have been in contact with state and local government and health officials to assess this evolving situation. Big Bear Mountain Resort, along with our parent company, Alterra Mountain Company, is taking all necessary precautions and following the Centers for Disease Control, Public Health Agency of Canada and World Health Organization’s guidance for responding to Coronavirus."
Actions taken by the resort staff include increased frequency of disinfection and cleaning of public restrooms and high-touch indoor areas including restrooms, food halls, kitchen surfaces, door handles, tables, restaurants, bars, and lesson and rental check-in counters, and communal computer workstations. For more information, visit www.bigbearmountainresort.com.
