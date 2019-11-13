Volleyball season isn’t quite over for a few of Big Bear High School’s athletes. The Cross Valley League versus Agape League All-Star match is Saturday, Nov. 16, at University Prep in Victorville. First serve is at 4 p.m.
Big Bear head coach JoAnne Matlock is the coach of the CVL all-stars. Big Bear seniors Ashley Everman, Macy Egerer and Justyne Coyle are on the team. “We’ll get there around 2:30 p.m. and meet our teammates,” Matlock said. “It should be fun.”
