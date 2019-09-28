Football
Offensive penalties proved costly for Big Bear in its quest for a third straight win Sept. 27 in Boron. The Bears lost to Boron 20-14 in a non league game. Big Bear's offense was held under 200 yards of total offense. The Bears committed nine penalties for 60 yards.
The two teams played scoreless ball in the first half as both teams battled not only each other but 24 mph winds.
Big Bear took a 7-0 lead on a 92-yard kickoff return by Paul Domingue to start the second half. Fernando Vela took the kickoff at the 8-yard line then handed off to Domingue, who weaved his way through several tacklers before racing down the sideline for the score. Emmanuel Millan kicked the extra point.
Boron answered with a touchdown three minutes later but missed the extra point. On that Boron offensive drive, Domingue went out with an injury after making a tackle. He would not return the rest of the night.
Despite missing their top scorer, the Bears found a way back into the end zone with key runs by fullback Markus Napolitano capped by a Vela 5-yard run to put Big Bear up 14-6 with 2 minutes left in the third period. Napolitano ended the night as the Bears' top rusher with 45 yards.
Boron scored early in the fourth quarter to tie the game. A blocked punt by Boron set up its second score with about eight minutes remaining for a 20-14 lead.
The Bears had two chances to score, but a holding call proved costly on the first drive. On the second drive, Big Bear sophomore quarterback Sammy Volpicelli connected with junior Quaid McLinn on a fourth-down sideline pass at the first-down marker near the Boron 30-yard line. But the measurement came up short, and Boron was able to run out the clock for the win.
With the loss, Big Bear’s record is 2-3. The Bears play at 10th ranked Rio Hondo Prep in Arcadia on Friday, Oct. 4, in the final tuneup before Cross Valley League play.
Volleyball
Big Bear improved to 21-4 overall and 8-0 in the Cross Valley League standings with a 25-12, 25-8, 25-10 win over Excelsior Charter Sept. 27 in Big Bear. Senior middle hitter Ashley Everman led Big Bear with 11 kills. Junior Svannah Hollenbaugh and sophomore Alissa Everman had 14 and 13 service aces respectively.
The Lady Bears have not dropped a set in CVL play, going 24-0 against league opponents this year.
Big Bear takes an eight-match win streak into its match at the Academy for Academic Excellence Tuesday, Oct. 1. Big Bear wraps the first week of October at Silver Valley Thursday, Oct. 3, in Yermo.
The Big Bear junior varsity volleyball team beat Excelsior 25-7, 25-14 on Sept. 27.
Girls golf
The Lady Bears lost their first Desert Valley League match Sept. 26 at Coachella Valley by a score of 284-299. Ana Melissa led Big Bear with a 53. Ashley Griffiths carded a 58. Megan Morris scored 59. Maria DeLeon had a 64 and Jenna Fagan carded a 65. The Lady Bears are 10-2 overall and are 4-1 in the league standings. Big Bear has four matches in four days this week. The Lady Bears host Desert Hot Springs Monday, Sept. 30, and Banning on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The Lady Bears host Coachella Valley for a chance to tie for the lead in the DVL Wednesday, Oct. 2, before wrapping the week on the road at Indio on Thursday, Oct. 3.
