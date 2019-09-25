Six matches and 18 games in a row equals an unblemished Big Bear record in Cross Valley League volleyball. That’s what the past two weeks have been all about for the Lady Bears.
Whether it’s the starting lineup or the bench on the court, Big Bear has dominated the first round of CVL volleyball in 2019. “It’s a balance,” Big Bear head coach JoAnne Matlock said about when to get her bench playing time. “On (Sept. 20) I thought I would be able to get our subs in. But I couldn’t. I think (the starters) had a little more confidence than we should’ve had. We got behind.”
Over confidence is something high school coaches have to deal with. Matlock said it’s something she tries to keep from happening with her team. “That’s the one thing I’ve noticed,” Matlock said. “They’re doing pretty good about getting back to where they need to be.”
For the full story, CLICK HERE.
