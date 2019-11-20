UPDATE: The Big Bear-Desert Hot Springs boys JV and varsity basketball games have been moved to Thursday, Nov. 21, at Big Bear High School. The JV game tips off at 4 p.m. followed by varsity at approximately 5:30 p.m.
-------------------------------
Before you decide to attend the Big Bear High School boys basketball home openers Wednesday, Nov. 20, think again. The game against Desert Hot Springs has been canceled because of inclement weather.
Big Bear athletic director Dave Griffiths said the two schools are working on a new date for the game.
The boys soccer season opener at Arrowhead Christian set for Nov. 20 has been rescheduled for Dec. 4.
The varsity girls soccer game against Loma Linda Academy is still on, but the location has changed. The game has been moved to Lucerne Valley High School Nov. 20 at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.