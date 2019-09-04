Big Bear golf vs. Rancho Mirage, Aug. 29, 2019

Big Bear  swings for a tee shot on the fourth hole at Bear Mountain Golf Course Aug. 29 against Rancho Mirage.

 KATHY PORTIE/Big Bear Grizzly

A little inclement weather put a wrench in the Big Bear High School girls golf Desert Valley League opener against Coachella Valley Sept. 3. The delay pushes back the beginning of the Lady Bears’ DVL title defense to Thursday, Sept. 5, at Banning.

The move gives Big Bear head coach Chris Leong two extra days to decide on a starting lineup. “The girls are getting better each match, but there are still some question marks,” Leong said. “I’m giving several girls the opportunity to earn their spots.”

For the full story CLICK HERE

