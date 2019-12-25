When Caleb Webb left Big Bear in 2015 to pursue a college running career at the University of Portland, making his mark at the NCAA Division I school was on his mind.
In 2019, Webb’s dream became a reality. Webb, in his final year of eligibility in cross-country, helped lead his team to a 10th place finish at the national meet, finishing 31st out of 195 runners and earning All-American honors.
“To finish in the top 40 in the country is a nice accomplishment,” says Webb, home in Big Bear for the holidays. “We were a little disappointed in the team finish but top 10 is good.”
Weather conditions helped make the course in Terre Haute, Indiana, a challenge. The temperature was 35 degrees, and it was raining, Webb says.
It’s a nice way to cap his collegiate cross-country career. “Early on I struggled with illness and injury,” Webb says. “It was a difficult first couple of years.” He credits his teammates, coaches and family for helping him keep focus on the long-term.
