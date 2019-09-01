It was a long night in the desert for the Big Bear High School varsity football team.
The first quarter proved costly for both teams with injuries on both sides extending the period. Big Bear sophomore linebacker Leo Rojas dislocated a shoulder on the first defensive series of the game for Big Bear. When play resumed Wildcat running back Aiden Sullivan went down with a broken leg.
And fumbles and penalties proved costly for the young Bears later on as Twentynine Palms scored three touchdowns in the final 13 minutes to beat Big Bear 34-13.
The Bears were already down three players before the kickoff. Senior Randle Weaver reinjured a knee during practice earlier in the week and is questionable for the next few weeks. Senior Draven Nicholson did not suit up after missing practice during the week, and junior Coby Pritchett was in a concussion protocol situation.
Twentynine Palms eventually scored on that first drive to take a 7-0 lead going into the second quarter. The Bears rallied to tie it at 7-7 on a 45-yard run by Paul Domingue.
Twentynine Palms answered with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Mac Miller to Chris Pacheco. But the Bears’ Liam Early crashed through the line to block the extra point and the Wildcats led 13-7 at the half.
Big Bear tied the score again midway through the third quarter on a 15-yard Domingue scamper. But a pair of false start penalties moved the line of scrimmage back on the extra point, which went wide right.
Big Bear senior Fernando Vela made two key interceptions in the game to keep the Bears close. Fumbles on the first play on consecutive offensive drives in the second half proved costly for the Bears.
Twentynine Palms scored with 25 seconds remaining in the third quarter to take a 19-13 lead. Then the Wildcat defense took over, holding Big Bear to 24 yards in the final period.
Twentynine Palms scored twice in the final frame, taking a 27-13 lead with seven minutes remaining, then punching it in on a quarterback keeper by Carson Estrada with just over two minutes remaining for the 34-13 win.
Domingue led the Bears with 120 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Sammy Volpicelli ran for 63 yards and was 4-for-6 for 34 yards passing. Junior slotback Evan Cernetic rushed for 42 yards on one carry and also caught one pass before leaving the game with a leg injury.
Earlier in the evening, the frosh-soph Bears held on for a 12-7 win over Twentynine Palms under adverse conditions. Temperatures on the field throughout the game were in the triple digits.
The Wildcats had the ball on the Big Bear 1-yard line late in the game but were unable to score. The Big Bear defense made the goal-line stance led by freshman Jaden Weisshart’s knockdown of a potential touchdown pass in the end zone on third down. The Wildcats’ pass attempt on fourth down fell incomplete and the Bears ran out the clock for the win.
Big Bear travels to Laguna Beach Friday, Sept. 7, to face the Breakers (1-0). The frosh-soph game has been moved up 30 minutes to a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. The varsity game kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
