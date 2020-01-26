The Bears are back on top of the Cross Valley League wrestling standings. Then again, so are Excelsior and Calvary Chapel-Downey.
The CVL dual match season came to an end Jan. 24 when Big Bear dominated in its win over Webb 56-6. The Bears earned eight individual victories by first-round pins. Pins were recorded by Chris Godoy, Markus Napolitano, Phelan Sullivan, Riley Powell, Emmanuel Millan, Gambit Stuart, Brayden Wade and Kody Merrill.
Another Big Bear win was notched when Daniel Grace earned 15 points in the first round over his opponent. Chris Castillo led after three rounds for the win in his match.
Earlier in the week Webb lost to Excelsior and Calvary Chapel-Downey. Big Bear, Excelsior and CCD finish the league dual match season with 2-1 records. Webb finishes 0-3. Lucerne Valley, which had been in the league the previous three seasons, did not field a wrestling team this year.
Big Bear lost to Great Oaks 56-24 later in the evening. Big Bear wins in that match were earned by Godoy, Powell and Millan. Big Bear's Brittany Atkin earned a first-round pin against a Great Oaks male opponent in an exhibition match.
Big Bear's girls wrestlers compete in the Desert Sky League Finals Wednesday, Jan. 29. Other teams in the league meet include host Adelanto, Granite Hills, Excelsior, Barstow, Victor Valley and Sultana. The top three finishers in each weight class move on to CIF. In addition to Atkin, the Lady Bears are represented by RJ Schetter.
The boys Cross Valley League Finals are set for Feb. 7 in Downey.
Girls soccer
Big Bear is still looking for its first Cross Valley League win of the season after tying the Academy for Academic Excellence 0-0 on Jan. 24.
Big Bear sits in a third place tie with an overall 8-2-9 record and 0-0-5 in the CVL. University Prep is in first place at 11-5-3 and 2-0-2, followed by AAE (7-7-4, 2-1-2) and CIMS (3-3-2, 1-2-2).
Big Bear is at University Prep Wednesday, Jan. 29. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.
Boys basketball
Big Bear evened its season record to 11-11 with an 80-68 win at Hesperia Christian Jan. 24. It's the fourth win in a row for the Bears (6-2), who sit a half-game behind University Prep (10-7, 7-2) in the Cross Valley League standings. Excelsior is in first place at 14-7 and 7-1.
Big Bear hosts Riverside Prep (5-10, 4-3) Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
The Lady Bears saw their 32-game Cross Valley League win streak come to an end with a 50-38 loss at Hesperia Christian Jan. 24. Big Bear led at halftime 23-13, but managed only 15 points in the second half while giving up 37.
Despite the loss, Big Bear maintains its hold on first place in the CVL standings with a 7-1 record, one game ahead of CIMS and Hesperia Christian. The Lady Bears host Riverside Prep (1-14, 0-8) Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 5:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
The Bears (1-11-1, 0-4) were shut out by the Academy for Academic Excellence 4-0 on Jan. 24 in a Cross Valley League contest in Apple Valley. Big Bear played short-handed with 10 players.
The Bears host University Prep Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Big Bear High School field. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.
