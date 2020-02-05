It was closer than the score indicates. Big Bear lost in the opening round of the CIF Wrestling Team Dual Championships Feb. 8, but not before hanging tough against the No. 2 seed, Huntington Beach.
The Bears lost to Huntington Beach 44-23, giving up 19 points on forfeits.
“I’m extremely proud of our wrestling team,” head coach Eric Seaman said. “We progressed in such a short time — league co-champs, making it into the CIF duals where we gave Huntington Beach a taste of Big Bear. We gave Huntington Beach 19 points with holes in our lineup and a penalty point. We can’t do anything about points given up with empty weight classes, but with the matchups we did have, we lose by two points.”
For the full story CLICK HERE
