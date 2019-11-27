Four Big Bear wrestlers went undefeated in the season opener, helping the Bears to a third-place finish at the Beaumont Tournament Nov. 25.
Riley Powell (5-0), Gambit Stuart (5-0), Phelan Sullivan (4-0) and Brayden Wade (4-0) led the Bears at the meet.
“We had San Gorgonio, Hemet and of course, Beaumont there,” Big Bear head coach Eric Seaman said. “We finished third out of 14. It was very exciting. I wasn’t expecting it.”
Other individual results include Manny Milan (4-1), Chris Castillo (3-2), Chris Godoy (3-1), Daniel Grace (3-2), Robert Parde (1-0), Kiesy Pina (2-3), JAvier Negrete (1-4), Dylan Scott (0-1) and Kody Merill (0-1).
Big Bear’s roster includes several athletes from the football team. This year, with the football team eliminated in the first round of the CIF playoffs, the wrestling team was able to have a full squad at practices.
The Bears are scheduled to participate in a tournament on Dec. 7 either at Rim of the World or Bishop Amat.
—Kathy Portie
