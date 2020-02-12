Big Bear High School’s wrestlemania is going strong. Thirteen athletes will represent the Bears in two CIF tournaments this week.
The boys wrestling team capped a successful regular season Feb. 7 by winning three individual titles at the Cross Valley League Finals. Freshman Phelan Sullivan, sophomore Gambit Stuart and senior Riley Powell earned CVL titles by winning all of the matches. Second-place finishes were earned by five Big Bear wrestlers including senior Chris Godoy, junior Brayden Wade, senior Markus Napolitano, junior Emmanuel Millan and senior Daniel Grace.
All eight wrestlers earned automatic spots in the CIF Southern Section Individual Southern Division Championships Friday, Feb. 14, at Brea Olinda High School in Brea. Competition begins at 11 a.m.
Wrestling continues Saturday,
Feb. 15, in Brea at 11 a.m. with consolation, semifinal and championship final matches.
The top five wrestlers from each weight class will advance to the Masters meet.
