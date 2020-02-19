With only three seniors on the Big Bear High School softball roster, it will be a season of growth and learning for the Lady Bears.
Head coach Mary Schermer got her first look at her young team on Feb. 15, when Big Bear scrimmaged at Yucca Valley. “We made some plays, but the ball into play,” Schermer said. “They did some good things.”
Big Bear opened the season on the road Feb. 17, dropping two games at San Bernardino 16-5 and 11-2 to go 0-2 on the young season. The Lady Bears play at Desert Mirage Wednesday,
Feb. 19, and are at La Sierra on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Keys to a successful season are versatility and consistency, Schermer said. “We have six girls who can pitch,” Schermer said. “The plan right now is to platoon about two innings each. They don’t have the longevity yet.”
Early on, Schermer will rely on her three seniors to provide leadership. Ashley Griffiths will see action at shortstop, left field and first base. She is also one of the six pitchers who could see time in the circle.
