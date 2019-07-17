Good Morning Big Bear and Happy Wednesday! We are already halfway through one of the busiest months of summer. The Fourth of July is behind us and believe it or not, Bear Valley schools begin the new year in just a couple of weeks.
Warm weather is on tap this week, with the possibility of monsonnal moisture next week.
Here’s what you need to know to get you through your day in Big Bear Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.