Big Bear Valley Trails
For more information on hiking trails on the San Bernardino National Forest, call 909-382-2790 or visit www.mountainsfoundation.org. The Discovery Center is at 40971 North Shore Drive, Fawnskin.
• Alpine Pedal Path
North Shore Drive at Stanfield Cutoff, Big Bear Lake. Walking, jogging, cycling path. 3.5 miles.
• Bluff Mesa Trail
Begins where the Champion Lodgepole Trail ends, 0.4 miles to Bluff Mesa Group Camp. Accessible from Forest Service Roads 2N10 and 2N11.
• Bristlecone Trail
A hiking, biking and horse trail that connects with the Skyline Trail at the east end of the trailhead. It is 1.8 miles long, off Forest Road 2N10.
• Castle Rock Trail
The popular trail begins 1.1 miles east of the dam off Highway 18. This moderate-to-difficult hike is 2.4 miles round trip.
• Champion Lodgepole Trail
Past the Aspen Glen Picnic Area, turn onto Forest Road 2N10 for 3.7 miles then turn right on Forest Road 2N11 and continue 1 mile to the trailhead.
• Cougar Crest Trail
Trailhead on North Shore Drive west of the Big Bear Discovery Center. Links with the Pacific Crest Trail.
• Eye of God
A 1.8-mile trail off Burns Canyon Road in the Baldwin Lake area of Big Bear City. Sacred Serrano Indian site.
• Glory Ridge Trail (1W02)
The turnout to the trailhead is 2 miles west of the Bear Valley Dam on Highway 18. Drive down rutted Forest Road 2N15. Turn right at the fork onto a dirt road. Drive slowly and park on a knoll at the road’s end. Follow the trail 0.25 miles to the trailhead, marked by a “Fishermen” sign. At this point the trail becomes very strenuous, dropping 1,100 feet in 1 mile. Only experienced hikers should try this trail.
• Hannah Flat Trail
7.8 miles round trip, moderate, begins between campsites 54 and 55 in Hanna Flat Campground. Check with the Big Bear Discovery Center for trail closures.
• Happy Hills Trail
39707 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. ADA access, historical buildings, picnic tables, access to the national forest.
• Jenks Lake Trail (1E20)
Begins at the Barton Flats Visitor Center on the Rio Monte Trail then follows Barton Road to an old logging road to Jenks Lake. Access from Jenks Lake below the dam following on the west side of Frog Creek. Distance is 1.1 miles.
• Pineknot Trail
Trailhead located at Aspen Glen Picnic Area, Mill Creek Road, Big Bear Lake. 6.6 miles, moderate difficulty, leads to Grand View Point.
• Sugarloaf National Recreation Trail (2E18)
Difficult 10-mile trek to the highest point in Big Bear Valley. The first 2 miles is a dirt road, at times following Green Creek. The summit is at an altitude of 9,952 feet. To get to the trailhead turn west on Forest Service Road 2N93 at the intersection of Highway 38 and Hatchery Road.
• Woodland Trail
A 1.5-mile interpretive loop on the North Shore of Big Bear Lake, across from the East Boat Launch. This is an easy, mostly flat hike with short hills.
