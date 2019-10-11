Fall is a magical time in Big Bear. But don't take our word for it. Take it from poet William Wordsworth, who said "Wild is the music of the autumnal winds amongst the faded woods."
Better yet, take it from the following photographs of fall in Big Bear Valley. Then go out and see fall in Big Bear for yourself.
Stroll through the Village for some leisurely shopping and dining. The Village trees with their changing leaves turn the downtown shopping district into a quaint New England town plopped smack down in the middle of sunny Southern California.
Hike along the Pacific Crest Trail by way of Cougar Crest and be inspired by the vistas of Big Bear Lake and the San Gorgonio Wilderness. Drive along Mill Creek Road to the Aspen Glen Picnic Area for a hike or bike ride on Pineknot Trail to Grandview Point.
Your eyes will not deceive. This isn’t fantasy. This is real life. This is fall in Big Bear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.