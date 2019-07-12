test 3
Latest e-Edition
Follow Us
Big Bear Lake
909-878-5500
Big Bear Lake
909-866-8518
-
Jul 12Barrel 33
-
Jul 12Big Bear Discovery Center
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 13Big Bear Discovery Center
-
Jul 13Big Bear Alpine Zoo
-
Jul 13
-
Jul 13
-
Jul 14
-
Jul 16Convention Center at Big Bear Lake
Most Popular
Articles
- Big Bear rolls with Ridgecrest area earthquake
- New name new home for visitors center
- Big Bear — evacuate or shelter in place?
- Big Bear Air Fair a spectacle of flight
- Bear Valley school board tours CT sites
- Listen to that good ol’ rock and roll
- Barbara Wade Siegel
- Big Bear woman killed in solo crash on Highway 38
- Big Bear Fourth of July Fun Run takes to the streets
- Mountain bikers ride the Rim
Images
Videos
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Big Bear Now
Big Bear Now is all things Big Bear. Have you seen the latest issue?
Breaking News Alerts
Get an email alert when breaking news impacts Big Bear Valley. From road closures and weather alerts, to crime or accidents, be alerted to news that could impact your commute or your day.
Your E-edition is ready
The E-edition of the Big Bear Grizzly is ready for you.
CLICK HERE to view.
Events only
Mark your calendar.
Sign up to get notifications about the events taking place in Big Bear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.