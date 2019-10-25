Don’t miss the final days of the 49th annual Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest. Spend Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26 and 27, at the Convention Center, dancing to the tunes of The Goldeisen, Rob McLeod, Stone Horse or Sean Wiggins and Lone Goat. Enjoy Oktoberfest games such as log sawing, stein holding and the safe beer slam.
On Oct. 26 adults can participate in a costume contest at 10 p.m. The kids have their turn with Halloween costume fun on Oct. 27 at 3 p.m.
But just because the calendar turns from October to November, it doesn’t mean there isn’t more Oktoberfest fun for you. On Saturday, Nov. 2, the Convention Center hosts an Oktoberfest Encore from noon to midnight.
The Goldeisen performs on the main indoor stage. The Terry McRaven Band and Street Music Band perform on the outdoor Wyatt’s stage. Enjoy watching the Kleine Bar Tanzers at
2 p.m. Be sure to stick around at
6 p.m. for the log sawing and stein holding championships.
The final day of the festival is also America’s Heroes Weekend at the Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest. Admission is free for past and present military, law enforcement and firefighters.
For more information or reservations, call 909-585-3000 or visit
The Convention Center at Big Bear Lake is at 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
