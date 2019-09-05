What made headlines in the 1974 Big Bear Grizzly? “Andy Griffith returns to Big Bear while filming several episodes of ‘Eagle One,’ including the series pilot, and a new highway sign welcomes visitors to Big Bear City.
What made headlines nationwide? “U.S. Launches Voyager” Sept. 5 1977 NASA launched from Florida the Voyager 1 probe.
What made headlines worldwide? “Worlds Largest Tunnel Opens” Sept. 5 1980 Switzerland’s St Gotthard Tunnel stretches 10.14 miles.
