What made headlines in the 1974 Big Bear Grizzly? “Autograph Hounds” in Sugarloaf ask for Ken Howard’s signature, Gay Road changes its name to Bonanza Road and a child shows off his 10-foot tall sunflowers.
What made headlines nationwide? “Bonanza Debuts in Color” Sept. 12 1959 The TV Western premieres on NBC as the first western series to be televised entirely in color.
What made headlines worldwide? “9/11 Memorial Plaza Opens” Sept. 12 2011 A decade after the 2011 terrorist attacks, that killed nearly 3,000, New York City opens a Memorial and Museum where the World Trade Center’s once stood.
