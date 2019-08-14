What made headlines in the 1975 Big Bear Grizzly? “Gas explosion rips through Moonridge cabin” and “Big Bear Aviation set to begin construction on 10-acre project.”
What made headlines nationwide? “Wizard of Oz Premieres in Hollywood” Aug. 15, 1939. The children’s book film adaptation directed by Victor Fleming makes history for its music, characters and use of technicolor.
What made headlines worldwide? “Woodstock Music and Art Fair Opens” Aug. 15, 1969, 200,000 tickets were sold for the iconic festival’s opening day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.